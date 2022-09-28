Pregnant woman taken to hospital after hit by car near Omaha intersection
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A pregnant woman was hit by a vehicle near 62nd & Dodge Tuesday night.
UNO security administered CPR on the scene and she was taken to the hospital.
The male driver stayed on the scene.
