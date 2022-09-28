Pregnant woman taken to hospital after hit by car near Omaha intersection

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
A pregnant woman was hit by a vehicle near 62nd & Dodge Tuesday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A pregnant woman was hit by a vehicle near 62nd & Dodge Tuesday night.

UNO security administered CPR on the scene and she was taken to the hospital.

The male driver stayed on the scene.

Caption

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD on the scene of a deadly multi-car crash in Northwest Omaha.
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
Fatal motorcycle crash near NW Radial & Hamilton on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near Omaha intersection
Police arrest felon for having rifle on Omaha school grounds
Online dealer Carvana refunds Sarpy County SUV buyer after failing to provide title
Police search for man in northeast Nebraska

Latest News

Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Tuesday night, Sept. 27, 2022.
WOWT Pedestrian hit by car near 62nd & Dodge
A semi truck and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County. Children hospitalized.
Several children transferred to bigger hospitals after school bus and semi crash in rural Nebraska
Omaha nonprofit helps low-income families by planting gardens in their backyards
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Protecting your pets from deadly parvo
Omaha animal rescue sees more parvovirus cases