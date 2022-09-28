Omaha restaurant is helping keep Earth blue

By Jacqueline Fernandez
Sep. 28, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When you hear “seafood,” the Midwest likely doesn’t come to mind, let alone Omaha, but that’s about to change.

As part of Climate Week, one restaurant group in Omaha is doing its part to keep Earth blue. It’s part of a new partnership between Omaha’s Flagship Restaurant Group and the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program.

“We are honored to be partners with Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch. They do groundbreaking research that allows our team at Flagship Restaurant Group and Blue Sushi Sake Grill to source our seafood responsibly,” says Co-Owner and Chief Culinary Officer at Flagship Restaurant Group, Tony Gentile.

Blue Sushi Sake Grill by Flagship Restaurant Group, is currently the largest sushi chain in the country sustainably sourcing all its seafood with Seafood Watch.

Blue Sushi Sake Grill and Flagship Restaurant Group’s commitment to sourcing responsible seafood is a perfect example of how businesses can use the power of their purchasing to support a healthier ocean. We are incredibly proud of our partnership and excited to continue supporting their work in this space,” says Seafood Watch Business Engagement Manager at Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch, Morgan Smith.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch is a leader in the global sustainable seafood movement, providing the groundwork and guidelines that allow the brand to serve seafood that is responsibly caught or farmed and never from the “avoid” or “red” category.

“To us: the more that we, as restauranteurs, chefs, and hospitality professionals, educate our guests on what is safe and what is not safe, the more impactful we will be as an organization. That’s why our menus are so transparent; we want to show our guests everything that they are consuming and where it is coming from,” says Gentile.

Flagship Restaurant Group only works with premier seafood and animal protein partners who are aligned with these values, as part of their Conscious Earth program.

The group launched a summer-long campaign that allowed guests to dine with a greater purpose: For every sale of Blue Sushi Sake Grill’s limited-time dishes, which featured responsibly-sourced seafood, the Group donated $1 towards Seafood Watch. Since the campaign’s inception, Flagship has raised more than $15,000 for Seafood Watch.

