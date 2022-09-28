Omaha nonprofit helps low-income families by planting gardens in their backyards

Its Siembra Salud program teaches people who are struggling with food insecurity how to grow their own food.
Instead of a pantry or a food drive, an Omaha nonprofit is taking a different approach to help families put food on the table.
By Johan Marin
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a sunny day and this is where you’d find Zoraida and her husband Audberto Alvarado, harvesting their new garden.

A garden that changed their lifestyle two years ago when Audberto had to temporarily stay home from his job because of a shoulder injury.

“I got a surgery on my shoulder so we’ve been having a little trouble with money,” Alvarado said.

But they didn’t plant the garden all by themselves, they got help from the Latino Center of the Midlands. Its Siembra Salud program teaches people who are struggling with food insecurity how to grow their own food.

“We do that through the power of gardening and every month we come visit the families and help them with their garden and give them lessons on nutrition, diet, and things of that nature,” Gustavo Servin-Maciel, Siembra Salud Program coordinator said.

The center provides all the materials for people to plant their own gardens from soil to seeds of a variety of fruits and vegetables.

“We believe that growing your own garden at home can be more affordable because you don’t have to worry about finding the best deals,” Servin-Maciel said.

After the second year of the program, families are ready to take care of their garden on their own. For Audberto, being able to rely on his backyard has been a huge relief.

“Definitely, we feel free of expenses,” Alvarado said.

For Siembra Salud, they’ve helped establish 32 gardens this year and hope to establish more.

“Last year, we helped the families grow over 30,000 pounds of harvest,” Servin-Maciel said.

Now, Siembra Salud hopes to grow that number and they hope to have more volunteers.

