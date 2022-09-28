Officials investigate fatal shooting in Oakland

There is no ongoing threat to the public and no arrests at this time.
(MGN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A fatal shooting in Oakland is under investigation after officials responded to an apartment Tuesday night.

Officials went to an apartment near the 300 block of North Oakland Ave on reports of a shooting. They found a man with a gunshot wound who later succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

The man is identified as Ryan Schuman, 32.

The Nebraska State Patrol is helping out the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland police in the ongoing investigation.

There is no ongoing threat to the public and no arrests at this time according to the release.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fremont man arrested for attempted murder after woman found in garage
A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Online dealer Carvana refunds Sarpy County SUV buyer after failing to provide title
Police search for man in northeast Nebraska
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

William Wright
Lincoln Police arrest William Wright for another murder
Hurricane Ian: OPPD, MidAmerican crews heading to Florida to assist with power restoration
Hurricane Ian: 6 News anchor riding out storm in Orlando
Lincoln Youth Complex
Large sports complex coming to Lincoln