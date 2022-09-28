Officials investigate fatal shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A fatal shooting in Oakland is under investigation after officials responded to an apartment Tuesday night.

Officials went to an apartment near the 300 block of North Oakland Ave on reports of a shooting. They found a man with a gunshot wound who later succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

The man is identified as Ryan Schuman, 32.

The Nebraska State Patrol is helping out the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland police in the ongoing investigation.

There is no ongoing threat to the public and no arrests at this time according to the release.

