North Saddle Creek area one step closer to revitalization plans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday, the Omaha city council voted to approve a resolution to support the creation of a new business improvement district in the N. Saddle Creek road area, getting the neighborhood one step closer to plans for revitalization.

“We’ve been there forever and we’ve seen businesses come and go, people try to do something and it doesn’t happen,” says Eric Janousek, who owns Janousek Florist in the area. “Finally, someone is stepping up and trying to improve the area.”

In a few years, the N. Saddle Creek area along NW Radial Hwy could be the next Benson or Blackstone.

“I’m excited to explore this opportunity for the area,” says Joshuwa Hannum, the lead developer of the project for the area. He plans to construct a 161-unit apartment complex on the southeast portion of N. Saddle Creek road.

It will include 7,500 square feet of amenities and 7,500 square feet of retail space for coffee shops, bars, and restaurants.

“It’s going to increase traffic, increase visibility, it should increase customers, so quite frankly it should increase all of our revenues, and increase our services that we have in that area.”

Hannum currently owns several businesses in the area and he and other business owners see the potential the district could have.

“We feel like it needs to be revitalized, and the only way to do that is to come together as a group and to have a cohesive business district neighborhood with extended lighting, security, landscaping, more parking we can provide, all those things that can provide more traffic and increase the overall value of the neighborhood,” he adds.

The city council voted in support of the creation of a business improvement district.

“Just a little bit more public investment in the area could make a huge difference for the success of the business district, the businesses themselves, and of course the surrounding neighborhood,” says Council President Pete Festersen.

In the coming weeks, Mayor Jean Stothert will appoint at least five members to the area improvement board. The appointed members will be business and property owners and residents in the area.

Once the board members are appointed and approved by city council, the business improvement district can then begin to explore more options and potential plans for the area. They will also begin creating the budget for future plans.

“We’ve got signs on our roads [that say] Benson district this way, Dundee that way...what happened to us? We don’t exist unless we start improving the area and do things for it,” said Don Janousek at the city council public hearing Tuesday.

“We’ve been in the area since 1967,″ says Eric, Don’s son.

The Janousek’s have been supportive of the revitalization plans since they first heard of them.

“It would be good for business and bring in more traffic, make the area nicer for the people that live around there and have places to eat and not have to go out west or downtown or over to Benson or other areas,” Eric adds.

Hannum tells 6 News he hopes the appointments by the Mayor are completed soon and they hope to begin working on a cohesive plan by early next year.

