Lincoln Police arrest William Wright for another murder

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man in custody for second-degree murder is now facing first-degree murder charges in connection to another killing in Lincoln.

Lincoln Police arrested 55-year-old William Wright of Lincoln Wednesday for 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony in connection with the death of Ronnie J. Patz of Lincoln.

On Aug. 31, the Lincoln Police Department initiated a homicide investigation following the discovery of Ronald S. George, age 61, dead in a field near North 3rd and P Streets. Information gathered during that investigation led officers to an area near Northwest 12th and West Bond Street where 49-year-old Ronnie Patz was found dead.

Shortly after, Wright was booked into jail for second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in George’s death. At the time, William Wright was determined to be a person of interest in the death of Patz.

Lincoln Police Department Investigators and Crime Scene Technicians continued their investigation by conducting additional interviews, searching various locations for evidence including the City of Lincoln Landfill, and collecting evidence submitted for further forensic analysis.

Due to their ongoing efforts throughout the course of the investigation and forensic examination results, William Wright was ultimately arrested.

Both investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000 or if they wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

