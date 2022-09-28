Lincoln couple killed in crash with semi in Morrill County

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people from Lincoln were killed in a crash in Morrill County Tuesday afternoon.

Preliminary investigation shows that just after 12 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.

The two occupants of the Forester, identified as Joyce Glaesemann, 74, and William Glaesemann, 75, both of Lincoln, passed away as a result of the crash. The driver of the semi, Victor Hernandez, 46, of New Mexico, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, Morrill County EMS, Bayard Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, NDOT, and NSP all responded to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fremont man arrested for attempted murder after woman found in garage
Online dealer Carvana refunds Sarpy County SUV buyer after failing to provide title
Police search for man in northeast Nebraska
Fatal motorcycle crash near NW Radial & Hamilton on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near Omaha intersection
A semi truck and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska

Latest News

A semi truck and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Nebraska fans packed Memorial Stadium for the 2019 season opener against South Alabama on...
Sellout streak continues: Nebraska vs. Indiana sold out
School cancels remainder of season for varsity football team
Shenandoah High School cancels rest of football season
Latest Hurricane Ian Information
Dangerous Hurricane Ian will hit Florida Wednesday