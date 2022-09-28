LES crews head to Florida to help with power restoration after Hurricane Ian hits

Crews from LES head to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Crews from LES head to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric System deployed staff and vehicles Wednesday morning to help utility companies in Florida with anticipated power restoration efforts due to Hurricane Ian.

Three crews comprised of 20 LES employees are headed to Tallahassee, Florida, as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday. In preparation, utilities in the path are prestaging restoration workers and equipment and coordinating response efforts with their state and local officials.

WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota

“Storms of this size have the potential to cause storm surges and flooding,” said Paul Crist, LES vice president of Energy Delivery. “Outages are expected, and our crews will work diligently to restore power, quickly and safely. Safety is a top priority.”

LES crews left at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and are expected to arrive in Florida on Friday. A crew from Grand Island is traveling with LES to assist in restoration efforts.

The American Public Power Association is helping to coordinate assistance efforts in the region. More than 2,000 community-owned electric utilities across the country make up the APPA. As a member of the APPA’s mutual aid network, LES is reimbursed for all costs of deploying resources to assist other utilities.

“LES and its workers consistently answer the call — near or far — when fellow utilities face challenges requiring mutual aid assistance.”

Lincoln Electric System

LES most recently offered a hand restoring power in Houma, Louisiana, in the wake of Hurricane Ida in 2021.

“We are always balancing the desire to assist other utilities with the need to be prepared for adverse events that may take place at home,” Crist said. “Serving our families, neighbors and friends in the Lincoln area remains our priority.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fremont man arrested for attempted murder after woman found in garage
Online dealer Carvana refunds Sarpy County SUV buyer after failing to provide title
Police search for man in northeast Nebraska
Fatal motorcycle crash near NW Radial & Hamilton on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near Omaha intersection
A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska

Latest News

FILE: In this Dec. 14, 2020, photo, the Google logo is seen above the company's HQ. Google will...
Google Fiber flags Omaha for high-speed internet service
A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Lincoln couple killed in crash with semi in Morrill County
Nebraska fans packed Memorial Stadium for the 2019 season opener against South Alabama on...
Sellout streak continues: Nebraska vs. Indiana sold out