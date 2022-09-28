Hurricane Ian: OPPD, MidAmerican crews heading to Florida to assist with power restoration

Hurricane Ian makes landfall. (CNN, GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS OFFICE, ACCUWEATHER, NAPLES FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT, FLORIDA POWER & LIGHT COMPANY, WWSB, WINK)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Power District and MidAmerican Energy crews are heading to Florida to assist with anticipated power restoration efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

OPPD said Wednesday they are planning to send 16 people — four line crews and two mechanics as well as a safety representative and a supervisor — and 15 vehicles to help. They’re planning to leave Thursday morning and arrive in Winter Park, Fla., located in the Orlando-metro, by midday Saturday.

“The utility has been involved in similar efforts after high-profile hurricanes, most recently last year when Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana,” the OPPD release states.

Crews from MidAmerican Energy and Lincoln Electrical System deployed Wednesday morning, heading to Florida to help. MidAmerica crews gathered for a briefing in Bettendorf in the Quad Cities before joining a convoy heading south.

LIVE: Continuing coverage of Hurricane Ian

The crews leave just days after Nebraska Task Force 1 returned from providing aid in Puerto Rico as residents there recover from Hurricane Fiona. NE-TF1 deployed last week, assisting with rapid search operations.

RELATED: 6 News anchor riding out storm in Orlando

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fremont man arrested for attempted murder after woman found in garage
A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Online dealer Carvana refunds Sarpy County SUV buyer after failing to provide title
Police search for man in northeast Nebraska
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

Officials investigate fatal shooting in Oakland
William Wright
Lincoln Police arrest William Wright for another murder
Hurricane Ian: 6 News anchor riding out storm in Orlando
Lincoln Youth Complex
Large sports complex coming to Lincoln