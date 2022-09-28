Hurricane Ian: OPPD, MidAmerican crews heading to Florida to assist with power restoration

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Power District and MidAmerican Energy crews are heading to Florida to assist with anticipated power restoration efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

OPPD said Wednesday they are planning to send 16 people — four line crews and two mechanics as well as a safety representative and a supervisor — and 15 vehicles to help. They’re planning to leave Thursday morning and arrive in Winter Park, Fla., located in the Orlando-metro, by midday Saturday.

“The utility has been involved in similar efforts after high-profile hurricanes, most recently last year when Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana,” the OPPD release states.

Crews from MidAmerican Energy and Lincoln Electrical System deployed Wednesday morning, heading to Florida to help. MidAmerica crews gathered for a briefing in Bettendorf in the Quad Cities before joining a convoy heading south.

The crews leave just days after Nebraska Task Force 1 returned from providing aid in Puerto Rico as residents there recover from Hurricane Fiona. NE-TF1 deployed last week, assisting with rapid search operations.

