Hurricane Ian: 6 News anchor riding out storm in Orlando

(WOWT) - Anchor Dave Zawilinski was hoping to spend a few days in Orlando having some fun with his family at Disney World but ended up having to take cover and ride out Hurricane Ian.

“Hope everybody’s having a nice day — maybe better than me!” Zawilinski said in a Facebook Live post Wednesday afternoon. “ ‘Go to the Disney,’ they said. ‘The kids will have the time of their lives,’ they said. We’ve had a good few days so far, but now we are hunkering down for what is expected to be a pretty big hurricane.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall southwest of Orlando on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm.

Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs.

