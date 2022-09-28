Hurricane Ian: 6 News anchor riding out storm in Orlando

Hurricane Ian makes landfall. (CNN, GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS OFFICE, ACCUWEATHER, NAPLES FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT, FLORIDA POWER & LIGHT COMPANY, WWSB, WINK)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Anchor Dave Zawilinski was hoping to spend a few days in Orlando having some fun with his family at Disney World but ended up having to take cover and ride out Hurricane Ian.

“Hope everybody’s having a nice day — maybe better than me!” Zawilinski said in a Facebook Live post Wednesday afternoon. “ ‘Go to the Disney,’ they said. ‘The kids will have the time of their lives,’ they said. We’ve had a good few days so far, but now we are hunkering down for what is expected to be a pretty big hurricane.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall southwest of Orlando on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm.

LIVE: Continuing coverage of Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs.

LIVE from Orlando 👀 #HurricaneIan

Posted by Dave Zawilinski on Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Gray News contributed to this report.

