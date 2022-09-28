Google Fiber flags Omaha for high-speed internet service

Item goes before City Council next week; construction could begin in 2023
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Google Fiber wants to provide Omaha residents and businesses with its high-speed internet.

According to an announcement from the mayor’s office on Wednesday, the City Council will consider a license agreement with Google Fiber in October. The City Council will hear its first reading on the item during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Construction of the fiber optic network would begin in 2023, making service available as segments of the network are completed, the release states.

“New and expanding technologies are important to our city’s growth, to attract new residents and new business,” Mayor Jean Stothert in the release. “Our role is always to help businesses locate and grow in Omaha. Google Fiber is a perfect fit for the growing tech sector of our economy.”

Omaha will be the company’s 19th market. Several of the previous installations have occurred in cities around the Midwest, from Denver to Des Moines and Chicago to Kansas City, where it’s been in place for a decade. But the company pulled out of Louisville in 2019 after an experimental installation process failed there.

“Fast, reliable internet is a necessity for everyone in today’s world,” according to Rachel Merlo, head of Google Fiber’s government and community affairs in the central region. “We’re excited to start connecting Omaha residents to whatever they need and want to do online.”

Google is also building a data center in northwest Omaha — their third in the area; it already had data centers in Papillion and Council Bluffs.

