Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly Thursday morning, then warming into the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cool Wednesday we’re heading for a warm up! Temperatures still cool fast overnight with a drop back to the 40s. It’ll be a chilly start, however there will be no concern for frost in W Iowa tomorrow.

Thursday AM lows (wowt)

Gusty S winds kick in Thursday and we’ll warm up quickly in the afternoon. Temperatures climb back to the mid 70s under sunny skies with gusts near 30 mph at times.

Breezy Thursday (wowt)

We’ll continue the warm up from there with highs near the low 80s Friday though the weekend. The breezes stay strong through Friday with calmer and still mild conditions here over the weekend.

Next 5 days (wowt)

Rain chances are hard to come by in the extended forecast with a slight chance around the middle of next work week.

