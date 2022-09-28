Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly Thursday morning, then warming into the weekend

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cool Wednesday we’re heading for a warm up! Temperatures still cool fast overnight with a drop back to the 40s. It’ll be a chilly start, however there will be no concern for frost in W Iowa tomorrow.

Thursday AM lows
Thursday AM lows(wowt)

Gusty S winds kick in Thursday and we’ll warm up quickly in the afternoon. Temperatures climb back to the mid 70s under sunny skies with gusts near 30 mph at times.

Breezy Thursday
Breezy Thursday(wowt)

We’ll continue the warm up from there with highs near the low 80s Friday though the weekend. The breezes stay strong through Friday with calmer and still mild conditions here over the weekend.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Rain chances are hard to come by in the extended forecast with a slight chance around the middle of next work week.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Fremont man arrested for attempted murder after woman found in garage
Police search for man in northeast Nebraska
Online dealer Carvana refunds Sarpy County SUV buyer after failing to provide title

Latest News

WOWT BREAKING: Ian moving towards central Florida
BREAKING: Ian moving towards central Florida
Latest Hurricane Ian Information
Dangerous Hurricane Ian will hit Florida Wednesday
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Crisp fall air on the coolest day of the week
Coldest since...
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Frost possible for some Wednesday morning