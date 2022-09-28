Douglas County declares burn ban, recent ban lifted last week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire chiefs placed another burn ban in Douglas County after a ban was lifted almost a week ago.

The county-wide burn ban will be in effect starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 according to the release. Officials say the burn ban will remain until further notice.

The most recent burn ban was declared on Sept. 14 and lifted last Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.