Douglas County declares burn ban, recent ban lifted last week

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire chiefs placed another burn ban in Douglas County after a ban was lifted almost a week ago.

The county-wide burn ban will be in effect starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 according to the release. Officials say the burn ban will remain until further notice.

The most recent burn ban was declared on Sept. 14 and lifted last Wednesday.

