Several children transferred to bigger hospitals after school bus and semi crash in rural Nebraska

A semi truck and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County. Children hospitalized.
A semi truck and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County. Children hospitalized.(Bill Bauerle)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Chase County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a late-afternoon crash in Chase County on Spur 15 Highway between Champion and Imperial Tuesday. Officers are processing the scene.

Witnesses said a loaded semi and a bus full of school children were involved in a crash that put the school bus on its side. At least 11 children were on the bus. Five helicopters and one plane landed at Chase County Hospital to transfer patients to larger hospitals. The driver of the semi is not seriously injured.

A semi-truck and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County. Children hospitalized.
A semi-truck and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County. Children hospitalized.

One grandmother said her grandchild is in Chase County Hospital with a badly-hurt back, memory loss, and is awaiting a CT Scan.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD on the scene of a deadly multi-car crash in Northwest Omaha.
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
Fatal motorcycle crash near NW Radial & Hamilton on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near Omaha intersection
Police arrest felon for having rifle on Omaha school grounds
Online dealer Carvana refunds Sarpy County SUV buyer after failing to provide title
Police search for man in northeast Nebraska

Latest News

Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Tuesday night, Sept. 27, 2022.
WOWT Pedestrian hit by car near 62nd & Dodge
Omaha nonprofit helps low-income families by planting gardens in their backyards
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Protecting your pets from deadly parvo
Omaha animal rescue sees more parvovirus cases
Fremont County Sheriff’s arrest juvenile for arson after fire in high school