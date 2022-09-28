Several children transferred to bigger hospitals after school bus and semi crash in rural Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Chase County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a late-afternoon crash in Chase County on Spur 15 Highway between Champion and Imperial Tuesday. Officers are processing the scene.

Witnesses said a loaded semi and a bus full of school children were involved in a crash that put the school bus on its side. At least 11 children were on the bus. Five helicopters and one plane landed at Chase County Hospital to transfer patients to larger hospitals. The driver of the semi is not seriously injured.

One grandmother said her grandchild is in Chase County Hospital with a badly-hurt back, memory loss, and is awaiting a CT Scan.

This is a developing story.

