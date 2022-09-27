Rail union that rejected deal signs new tentative agreement

(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A union that rejected its deal with the nation’s freight railroads earlier this month now has a new tentative agreement.

But officials cautioned that the contract dispute won’t be fully settled until all 12 rail unions approve their agreements this fall.

RELATED: Pressure mounts on U.S. railroads, unions to reach a deal

The five-year deal announced Tuesday includes a 24% pay raise and $5,000 in bonuses that were in the first deal along. It also has a couple of additional benefits, including a cap on health insurance expenses and a promise that each railroad will negotiate individually over expense reimbursement.

Officials with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said they hope those enhancements will be enough to pass the agreement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD on the scene of a deadly multi-car crash in Northwest Omaha.
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
Fatal motorcycle crash near NW Radial & Hamilton on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near Omaha intersection
Police arrest felon for having rifle on Omaha school grounds
Online dealer Carvana refunds Sarpy County SUV buyer after failing to provide title
Police search for man in northeast Nebraska

Latest News

HEARTLAND FLOOD: Demolition of Paradise Lakes delayed
Demolition of W. Dale Clark Library costlier than expected
Latest Hurricane Ian Information
Dangerous Hurricane Ian threatens Florida
Hurricane Ian Update