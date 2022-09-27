Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Monday night.

Joseph M. Zadina, Junior, 30 of Omaha, died while in surgery at a hospital.

Police say Zadina was traveling northbound on Saddle Creek Road when an oncoming Jeep Wrangler turned east into his path. The two collided.

The crash was reported at 7:24 p.m. The intersection remained closed until 9:45 p.m.

Police say charges are pending against the other driver, who is 30 years old. We are withholding his name until charges are confirmed.

