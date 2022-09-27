Police arrest felon for having rifle on Omaha school grounds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police make an arrest of someone who allegedly had a gun on school property. That doesn’t tell the whole story.

Last week, Omaha police gave chase to a black Cadillac, they say, was tearing through a neighborhood.

According to investigators, the vehicle came to a stop after hitting a storm drain near 35th and Decatur and that’s when the driver and passenger took off running in opposite directions.

Officers say they saw the passenger running with a rifle. That’s when officers say he crossed the street still carrying the gun in his hands as he ran along the north side of Franklin Elementary.

That’s the reason for the charge of possession of a firearm on school property.

Court documents show Nolan Waters, 27, is a convicted felon. For the latest incident, officers booked him for obstruction, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and having the AR-15 on school grounds.

In 2019, law enforcement had been looking into him and other inmates for how they were getting cellphones into the Nebraska State Penitentiary. It’s not clear what, if any, progress was made by investigators.

There’s a video of Nolan Waters on Snapchat sending a short video from inside his cell when he was serving four years for possession of a deadly weapon by a felon. He was released on parole last summer.

Waters is being held at the Douglas County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

