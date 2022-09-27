Oakland police searching for man

Oakland police say there is a protection order against him and if you see him, do not approach.
Oakland police in Nebraska want you to be on the lookout.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Oakland police in Nebraska want you to be on the lookout.

They are attempting to locate Daniel Hanna, 58, from Oakland.

He’s approximately 6 feet tall and 200 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. Hanna was last seen shirtless and wearing white pants.

Oakland police say there is a protection order against him and if you see him, do not approach.

Instead, contact Burt County dispatch at 402-374-2900.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD on the scene of a deadly multi-car crash in Northwest Omaha.
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
Omaha man killed after crashing motorcycle into mailbox
A shooting at an Omaha lounge injured one person
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge
Several organizations helped rescue a horse from a swamp
Horse rescued from Omaha swamp

Latest News

Neighbors react after Hanscom Park gazebo destroyed by arson
Online dealer refunds Sarpy County SUV buyer after failing to provide title
Irish nurses visit Methodist Women’s Hospital
Fatal motorcycle crash near NW Radial & Hamilton on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near Omaha intersection