Oakland police searching for man
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Oakland police in Nebraska want you to be on the lookout.
They are attempting to locate Daniel Hanna, 58, from Oakland.
He’s approximately 6 feet tall and 200 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. Hanna was last seen shirtless and wearing white pants.
Oakland police say there is a protection order against him and if you see him, do not approach.
Instead, contact Burt County dispatch at 402-374-2900.
