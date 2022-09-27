Oakland police searching for man

OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Oakland police in Nebraska want you to be on the lookout.

They are attempting to locate Daniel Hanna, 58, from Oakland.

He’s approximately 6 feet tall and 200 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. Hanna was last seen shirtless and wearing white pants.

Oakland police say there is a protection order against him and if you see him, do not approach.

Instead, contact Burt County dispatch at 402-374-2900.

