Mickey Joseph and the Huskers turn their attention to Indiana after a bye week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week it was Nebraska versus Nebraska, this week it’s Nebraska versus Indiana. The Hoosiers will come to Memorial Stadium to face a fresh Huskers team that will be coming off their first bye of the season.

At this point it is an eight game interview for Mickey Joseph as he tries become the permanent head coach, the approach though from Joseph is game by game. It’s about winning the next one opposed to the larger task of trying to turn around a program that has underperformed for years. Mickey and the team have tuned out the noise as a national search is also underway to replace Scott Frost.

Brody Belt on #Huskers new defensive coordinator Bill Busch



"He's kid of a hard ass at times but it's a good kind of hard ass." pic.twitter.com/h4dy4tZJ1m — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) September 27, 2022

Bill Busch takes over as defensive coordinator, he has a different style and different priorities. Feet and eyes have been a focus. When the defenders are lining up, especially against a team like Indiana, he wants everybody in position and their eyes in the right place. Colton Feist also says there is new language they are learning and the bye week was helpful for that adjustment.

Mickey Joseph was back in Louisiana recruiting this past weekend, what was different about doing it as the #Huskers interim head coach?



"Everybody wants a job" pic.twitter.com/TdxW2PabOe — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) September 27, 2022

Joseph spent part of the weekend in Louisiana recruiting, he did not watch any college football on tv. In fact he said he didn’t even know how his brother Vance and the Arizona Cardinals did until Monday. The focus is Nebraska football.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.