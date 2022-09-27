Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cool mornings and mild, dry afternoons continue this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be another cool start for us this morning with temperatures in the 40s.

However, with plenty of sunshine in place, we will see those temps quickly rise and we should be near 70 by noon.

Highs end up in the mid 70s alongside dry air, sunshine and light winds.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

It will be an ideal day to get out and about!

Tonight we are looking at our coldest morning since May with some of us possibly dipping into the 30s!

Wednesday Morning Temps (WOWT)

With dry air remaining in place through the week, temperatures will continue to see quick rebounds with highs near 70 Wednesday and into the 70s for the rest of the week.

The wind will get a little more active Thursday and Friday with gusts that could reach 30 miles per hour.

More clouds look likely to drift overhead this weekend but that will only slightly impact our temperatures, taking us from the upper 70s Friday and Saturday to the mid 70s to start next week.

