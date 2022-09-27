Irish nurses visit Methodist Women’s Hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clare and Catherine are nurses from Ireland. They’re learning from Forensic Nurse Examiner Team Leader, Jen Tran, about how they care for patients in need.

All three work closely with those who’ve experienced abuse.

“When a patient comes in following sexual assault, domestic violence, strangulation, or elder abuse, our forensic team is called to respond to the hospital and take care of that patient,” says Tran.

A big focus of this trip is the Cortexflo camera: a forensic camera used at Methodist Women’s since 2017. Cortexflo has around 500 of these camera systems in the United States.

“We always had a camera that we would use that was heavy, it was hard to work with. The Cortexflo has allowed us to really capture those injuries much better. It allows us to have a lot of movement with the camera so that we can get angles that were maybe more difficult in the past. It can also be hands-free and voice-command,” says Tran.

Not only is it user-friendly, but it also speeds up the process of getting this kind of evidence to a courtroom.

“They may not want to engage with the criminal justice system, but if they do, those photos would be usable in court as well,” says Tran.

It’s this kind of technology that Clare and Katherine are hoping can be used throughout Ireland, as their process for documenting injuries is quite different.

“Ireland currently has no photo documentation. They only chart the injuries, so they wanted to bring their program into the 21st century and they came to us to use the Cortexflo, put it into a working party, evaluate it and then look to deploy it across the country,” says Kevin Thomas, General Manager of Cortexflo.

“So if we see a bruise, we document it, we measure it, we document the location and then we write where that location is, and then we describe it, whether it’s a bruise, a laceration, an abrasion, draw it as best we can on a body map and then we write a report based on that...We’re a small country, we’re a small little island but actually, we deal with over 1,000 patients a year in our six units,” says Catherine Marsh.

“Our police do take photos but they would never take intimate images. It’s not patient-centered and they can only work certain hours,” says Clare Mahon.

All three women agree this should be the standard of care internationally.

“The human person that gets assaulted in America is still the same human person that gets assaulted in Ireland, so the care shouldn’t be no different. Internationally and across the world, this is how patients should be treated and know that this is the standard of care to expect, no matter what country,” says Marsh.

As far as getting these cameras in Irish hospitals, that process still needs approval from multiple agencies. It could take several months.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.