Iowa man sentenced to 7 years for receipt of child pornography

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Shelby County man has been sentenced for having child pornography.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa, 53-year-old Kevin Charles Kersten of Harlan was sentenced Sept. 7 to 7 years in prison for receipt of child pornography. There is no parole in the federal system.

The Department of Justice says in Feb. 2021, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got cybertips that an IP address related to Kersten uploaded child porn files. A search was conducted at Kersten’s residence and electronic devices were seized.

Another cybertip was given during the investigation that another IP address linked to Kersten allegedly uploaded child porn again. A second search was conducted and more electronic evidence was seized.

Forensic examiners allegedly found images and videos of child porn on the devices.

