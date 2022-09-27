Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha turned himself in

Two inmates from the Nebraska Department of Corrections are on the run Friday after escaping from a facility in town.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the missing inmates that the Nebraska Department of Corrections reported last Friday turned himself him.

Clifford Brown, 23, went to Omaha police and turned himself in on Monday according to the release. Brown was taken to the Douglas County Correctional Center.

It’s reported Brown and Matthew Hurich, 44, left Community Corrections Center – Omaha on September 22. Hurich is still missing.

Clifford Brown, 23.
Clifford Brown, 23.(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Brown is severing a sentence of over three years of possession of a controlled substance charge. The release states he started his sentence on February 2021 with a pending release date of January 19, 2023.

