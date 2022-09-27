Fremont man arrested for attempted murder after woman found in garage

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont man was arrested and booked for numerous charges Monday night including attempted murder of a woman.

The suspect is Michael Austin, 52.

Among the 10 charges, he was booked for attempted murder, strangulation, second-degree domestic assault, false imprisonment, and violating his probation. It’s reported the weapon was a knife.

Michael Kevin Austin, 52. (PHOTO: WOWT)

Police were called to his home near the 1900 block of East 1st Street at about 11:30 p.m. They found the victim had been held against her will for about four hours in a garage.

The woman was taken to the hospital by Fremont Rescue.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.