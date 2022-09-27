Fremont man arrested for attempted murder after woman found in garage

Police found the victim had been held against her will about four hours in a garage.
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont man was arrested and booked for numerous charges Monday night including attempted murder of a woman.

The suspect is Michael Austin, 52.

Among the 10 charges, he was booked for attempted murder, strangulation, second-degree domestic assault, false imprisonment, and violating his probation. It’s reported the weapon was a knife.

Michael Kevin Austin, 52.
Michael Kevin Austin, 52.(PHOTO: WOWT)

Police were called to his home near the 1900 block of East 1st Street at about 11:30 p.m. They found the victim had been held against her will for about four hours in a garage.

The woman was taken to the hospital by Fremont Rescue.

