Fremont man arrested for attempted murder after woman found in garage
Police found the victim had been held against her will about four hours in a garage.
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont man was arrested and booked for numerous charges Monday night including attempted murder of a woman.
The suspect is Michael Austin, 52.
Among the 10 charges, he was booked for attempted murder, strangulation, second-degree domestic assault, false imprisonment, and violating his probation. It’s reported the weapon was a knife.
Police were called to his home near the 1900 block of East 1st Street at about 11:30 p.m. They found the victim had been held against her will for about four hours in a garage.
The woman was taken to the hospital by Fremont Rescue.
