Fremont County Sheriff’s arrest juvenile for arson after fire in high school

Officials figured out during the investigation that the fire was set on purpose.
(mgn)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile in connection to a high school fire last Wednesday.

Deputies made the arrest Monday and the juvenile was arrested for first-degree arson.

The sheriff’s office and Sidney Fire & Rescue went to Sidney High School on reports of a fire inside a bathroom. Officials figured out during the investigation that the fire was set on purpose.

The fire was put out, the building was evacuated, and class resumed with all the students according to the release.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD on the scene of a deadly multi-car crash in Northwest Omaha.
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
Fatal motorcycle crash near NW Radial & Hamilton on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near Omaha intersection
Police arrest felon for having rifle on Omaha school grounds
Online dealer Carvana refunds Sarpy County SUV buyer after failing to provide title
Police search for man in northeast Nebraska

Latest News

Fremont County man arrested after nine puppies found in neglectful conditions
Latest Hurricane Ian Information
Dangerous Hurricane Ian threatens Florida
Hurricane Ian Latest Update
5pm Hurricane Ian Update
Emily's Tuesday night forecast