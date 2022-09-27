Fremont County Sheriff’s arrest juvenile for arson after fire in high school

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile in connection to a high school fire last Wednesday.

Deputies made the arrest Monday and the juvenile was arrested for first-degree arson.

The sheriff’s office and Sidney Fire & Rescue went to Sidney High School on reports of a fire inside a bathroom. Officials figured out during the investigation that the fire was set on purpose.

The fire was put out, the building was evacuated, and class resumed with all the students according to the release.

