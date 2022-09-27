Fremont County man arrested after nine puppies found in neglectful conditions

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
THURMAN, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa man was arrested after allegedly neglecting nine puppies.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 17 deputies were called to an address in Thurman, Iowa for a neglected animal report.

When deputies arrived they found nine puppies, including one which was found dead, that were all allegedly kept in neglectful conditions.

The puppies were taken and sent to a local vet. The next day two more puppies died and a third had to be euthanized due to illness.

Authorities identified the owner of the puppies as 24-year-old Morgan Moe of Thurman.

Moe was charged with four counts of animal neglect resulting in death and five counts of animal neglect.

