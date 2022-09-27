Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Frost possible for some Wednesday morning

By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our coolest morning will be Wednesday with a drop to the low 40s in the Metro and areas to the W... Locations to the N and NE of the Metro will reach down to the 30s dropping into the frost threshold.

Frost Advisories are in place beginning midnight and running through 8 AM Wednesday for areas to the N and NE of the Metro. Cover or bring in sensitive plants if you are in the frost advisory.

We’ll be slow to warm up Wednesday with 60s making an appearance by the afternoon. Expect a high of 69 in the Metro, a few 70s to the W. Another chilly start is in store Thursday morning, low to mid 40s are expected for most with a few upper 30s over W Iowa.

We’ll warm back up from there with upper 70s Friday though the weekend. A gusty S wind will help temperatures climb Thursday and Friday afternoon. Dry weather stays in place through the weekend.

