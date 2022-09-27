Demolition of W. Dale Clark Library costlier than expected

By Marlo Lundak
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s going to take more money than initially thought to demolish the W. Dale Clark Library.

Next week the Omaha City Council is scheduled to vote on approving nearly $393,000 in additional funding for the demolition.

That’s on top of $678,000 previously approved for the project, so, more than a $1 million total.

The City Council is hearing public comment Tuesday.

The big move is already underway with library materials being removed last week. Tuesday was the last day for staff in the Clark building.

It’s being turned over to Cox Contracting on Oct. 1 for the actual demolition. The old library is being leveled in preparation for the new Mutual of Omaha Skyscraper.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD on the scene of a deadly multi-car crash in Northwest Omaha.
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
Fatal motorcycle crash near NW Radial & Hamilton on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near Omaha intersection
Police arrest felon for having rifle on Omaha school grounds
Online dealer Carvana refunds Sarpy County SUV buyer after failing to provide title
Police search for man in northeast Nebraska

Latest News

HEARTLAND FLOOD: Demolition of Paradise Lakes delayed
Latest Hurricane Ian Information
Dangerous Hurricane Ian threatens Florida
Hurricane Ian Update
Rail union that rejected deal signs new tentative agreement