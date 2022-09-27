Demolition of W. Dale Clark Library costlier than expected

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s going to take more money than initially thought to demolish the W. Dale Clark Library.

Next week the Omaha City Council is scheduled to vote on approving nearly $393,000 in additional funding for the demolition.

That’s on top of $678,000 previously approved for the project, so, more than a $1 million total.

The City Council is hearing public comment Tuesday.

The big move is already underway with library materials being removed last week. Tuesday was the last day for staff in the Clark building.

It’s being turned over to Cox Contracting on Oct. 1 for the actual demolition. The old library is being leveled in preparation for the new Mutual of Omaha Skyscraper.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.