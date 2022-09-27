Dangerous Hurricane Ian threatens Florida

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hurricane Ian continues to gain strength as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico, churning toward the gulf coast of Florida. Ian made landfall early Tuesday morning in Cuba as a strong Category 3 storm with winds around 125mph. The National Hurricane Center reported significant storm surge and high wind impacts across western Cuba, were officials evacuated 50,000 people.

Latest Hurricane Ian Information (WOWT)

Hurricane Ian cross Cuba and emerged over the Gulf of Mexico maintaining its Category 3 status with winds of 110mph. As soon as the storm moved out over the warm waters of the gulf, strengthening resumed, with winds climbing back to around 120mph. Ian will continue to track over very warm waters with ideal conditions for strengthening. It is likely that Ian will reach Category 4 strength overnight with winds topping 130 to 140mph.

Latest Hurricane Ian Track (WOWT)

The forecast track of Ian has shifted slightly over the last 24 hours, with landfall now expected between Sarasota, FL and Fort Myers. While this may seem like good news for the Tampa Bay area, significant impacts will still occur with several feet of storm surge, potentially destructive winds and flooding rainfall. Landfall is expected late Wednesday night or early Thursday, however impacts have already begun across south Florida in the form of gusty winds and heavy rain. The rain and wind will spread over the rest of the state tonight, with conditions deteriorating all day Wednesday, long before official landfall.

Storm Surge Potential from Ian (WOWT)

Near where the center of Ian makes landfall, 8 to 12 feet of storm surge is possible which will completely inundate coastal areas, and potentially spread some ways inland. Mandatory evacuations are in place for coastal areas where significant surge is expected.

Potential Rainfall from Ian (WOWT)

In addition to storm surge flooding, extreme rainfall is also likely due to the slow movement of Ian. 10 to 20 inches of rainfall is likely near and just north of the center of the storm. There is potential for a few spots to exceed 2 feet of rainfall if the storm slows down even more. This will certainly cause additional inland flooding, complicating evacuations routes as well as recovery efforts.

Hurricane Ian Alerts (WOWT)

As Ian moves inland, it will slowly weaken to a tropical storm by the time it reaches the Orlando area, but strong wind gusts and torrential rain will continue all across the state. Ian will eventually track into the Georgia and the Carolinas, continuing to produce heavy rainfall and the potential for isolated tornadoes along the way.

