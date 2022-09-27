Council Bluffs man sentenced to 11 years for meth offenses

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for drug-related crimes.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa, 39-year-old Dustin Michael Adkins of Council Bluffs was sentenced Sept. 20 to 11 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.

Adkins was stopped by law enforcement for an alleged traffic violation in Council Bluffs on Sept. 17, 2021. Adkins was accused of eluding the officers at first and throwing a bag of meth from the vehicle.

Law enforcement arrested Adkins and the bag was recovered. Adkins allegedly had 90.43 grams of meth.

The Council Bluffs Police Department, Pottawattamie County Sheriff Department, and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigated the case.

