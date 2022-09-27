City of Blair to receive $1.5M for waterline expansion

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Blair is getting a $1.5 million grant from the federal government.

Tuesday, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) will award $1.5 million to Blair for waterline expansion.

According to Raimondo, the grant will support bioprocessing businesses in the city by increasing water capacity to the city’s biocampus. Raimondo claims this will let private businesses expand and create more jobs.

“President Biden is committed to supporting local efforts to create new opportunities and jobs in communities facing nuclear plant closures,” said Raimondo. “This investment in Blair will create jobs in the region and help diversify the local economy.”

The grant will be matched with $2 million in local funding. Grantees estimate the investment will create 155 jobs and generate $345 million in private investment.

“The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support the city of Blair’s efforts to leverage the bioprocessing industry to promote job growth,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This investment will broaden and grow the local economy after layoffs at the Fort Calhoun Nuclear Power Station.”

The Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA), with funding from the EDA, is responsible for the project.

The project is funded through the EDA’s Assistance to Nuclear Closure Communities program.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.