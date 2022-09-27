City of Blair to receive $1.5M for waterline expansion

(WJHG)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Blair is getting a $1.5 million grant from the federal government.

Tuesday, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) will award $1.5 million to Blair for waterline expansion.

According to Raimondo, the grant will support bioprocessing businesses in the city by increasing water capacity to the city’s biocampus. Raimondo claims this will let private businesses expand and create more jobs.

“President Biden is committed to supporting local efforts to create new opportunities and jobs in communities facing nuclear plant closures,” said Raimondo. “This investment in Blair will create jobs in the region and help diversify the local economy.”

The grant will be matched with $2 million in local funding. Grantees estimate the investment will create 155 jobs and generate $345 million in private investment.

“The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support the city of Blair’s efforts to leverage the bioprocessing industry to promote job growth,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This investment will broaden and grow the local economy after layoffs at the Fort Calhoun Nuclear Power Station.”

The Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA), with funding from the EDA, is responsible for the project.

The project is funded through the EDA’s Assistance to Nuclear Closure Communities program.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD on the scene of a deadly multi-car crash in Northwest Omaha.
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
Fatal motorcycle crash near NW Radial & Hamilton on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near Omaha intersection
Police arrest felon for having rifle on Omaha school grounds
Online dealer Carvana refunds Sarpy County SUV buyer after failing to provide title
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two in separate pursuits

Latest News

Council Bluffs man sentenced to 11 years for meth offenses
Nebraska State Patrol vehicle
1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in I-80 crash in western Nebraska
WOWT BREAKING: Motorcycle driver killed in crash near Omaha intersection
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash
Tuesday 6 to 6 Forecast
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cool mornings and mild, dry afternoons continue this week