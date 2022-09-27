Baylor Scheierman celebrates a birthday on the same day Creighton opens camp

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Back in the spring you might remember there was loads of anticipation for this upcoming basketball season and then on top of that the excitement grew when Baylor Scheierman committed in early May. Here we are at the start of camp, which is still 42 days before the opener and Scheierman hit the floor on his birthday. Ideally when it’s all said and done the experience at Creighton will be gift as he sets his sights on the NBA.

It will take a lot of work between now and then and this was a pretty routine day for the transfer out of South Dakota State, classes, lifting, practice, you get the idea. Baylor did snack on some birthday cookies in the locker room.

The adjustment to a new team and place is well underway, Baylor spent a lot of time with his teammates this summer, they are already building chemistry. As Greg McDermott installs the offense over the next six weeks Baylor will become more familiar with that side of the Bluejays. So far so good with a long ways to go before a challenging non-conference schedule starts in early November.

