Attorneys for Bellevue dad accused of smothering children wants priests’ statements withheld

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly 18 months after his two children were found smothered to death in his home in Bellevue, Adam Price was back in Sarpy County Court on Tuesday.

The defense team for the 37-year-old Bellevue man argued Tuesday that some of the things he said before his arrest should remain private.

The debate before a Sarpy County District Court judge is whether the conversation between Price and two California priests can be used at trial.

Price stands accused of murdering his two young children then fleeing to California on the weekend it was his turn to have custody of the children. But Theodore, 3, and Emily Price, 5, were found dead on May 16, 2021, inside his home after a family friend had stopped by his Bellevue home for a welfare check at the urging of the children’s mother, who lives in Illinois.

It was later determined that they were smothered.

At the time the children’s bodies were discovered, Price was nowhere to be seen. A license plate reader picked up his car in Reno, Nev.

Price was eventually arrested in Pacifica, Calif. — but not before apparently talking with two priests: Father Jerome Foley, who is with St. Peter’s Catholic Church there, and Father Ulysses d’Aquila.

Did they talk to him in a confessional booth, or was it in passing near the church — or somewhere else? Investigators aren’t saying, and their arguments have been sealed. However, the state has deposed the priests, meaning they’ve given sworn evidence.

Price’s defense team has argued through court motions that what was said was confidential and cannot be used at trial.

Adam Price (Sarpy County Jail)

Creighton University law professor Collin Mangrum told 6 News that the priest/penitent privilege is one of the oldest privileges that exist — that’s when a person repents their sins and seeks forgiveness before a priest. When that happens, the priest has a duty to keep the conversation secret — and is not required under the law to share what was said.

The state isn’t saying specifically why it believes what was said by Price doesn’t fall under that umbrella, but attorneys are prepared to argue why this case is an exception to the rule.

Mangrum said the decision about whether the conversations constitute evidence basically comes down to two things: Was the conversation in confidence, or were there others around to hear it? And what the purpose of the conversation — was it to repent, or simply shooting the breeze?

With that issue still undecided, it’s unclear when Price’s trial will take place. It was initially slated to begin in March but was postponed after the defense requested a continuance, court documents state. The state did not object.

Price has been in Sarpy County Jail since May 27, 2021, when he was transferred there from California.

He is facing two counts of first-degree murder and a possible life sentence, if convicted. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

—

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.