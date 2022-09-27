1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is dead after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle Monday night.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle was traveling west on Saddle Creek when he was hit by a Jeep going eastbound on Hamilton.

The motorcycle driver, an adult male, was transported to the hospital where he died in surgery. The adult male of the Jeep was on the scene and is being cooperative, according to authorities.

The intersection where the accident occurred is still shut down.

