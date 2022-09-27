1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near Omaha intersection

A man is dead after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle Monday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is dead after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle Monday night.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle was traveling west on Saddle Creek when he was hit by a Jeep going eastbound on Hamilton.

The motorcycle driver, an adult male, was transported to the hospital where he died in surgery. The adult male of the Jeep was on the scene and is being cooperative, according to authorities.

The intersection where the accident occurred is still shut down.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD on the scene of a deadly multi-car crash in Northwest Omaha.
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
Omaha man killed after crashing motorcycle into mailbox
A shooting at an Omaha lounge injured one person
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge
Several organizations helped rescue a horse from a swamp
Horse rescued from Omaha swamp

Latest News

Irish nurses visit Methodist Women’s Hospital
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha turned himself in
Police arrest felon for having rifle on Omaha school grounds
Emily's Monday evening forecast