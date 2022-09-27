1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in I-80 crash in western Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol reported Tuesday that a Wisconsin man was killed Monday afternoon and two others were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, prompting the interstate to be closed for about an hour and a half.

Anke Boudreau, 74, of Madison, Wis., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash when the Toyota Prius he was riding in was hit by a Lincoln MKC that crossed the center line near Mile Marker No. 124, according to a Tuesday news release from NSP.

Authorities said a 64-year-old man from Pinckney, Mich., was driving the Lincoln eastbound on the interstate when the vehicle hit the Prius driven by the other injured man, who was also from Madison. Both drivers were transported initially to Ogallala Community Hospital and then by air to a hospital in Littleton, Colo., the release states.

“I-80 was closed for both directions of travel for approximately 90 minutes,” the release states.

The Ogallala Fire Department, Keith County Sheriff’s Department, Ogallala Police Department, Regional West Medical, Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.