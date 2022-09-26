Trial pushed to January for Nebraska teen accused of having illegal abortion

Celeste Burgess (left) appears in court for pretrial matters on Aug. 29.
Celeste Burgess (left) appears in court for pretrial matters on Aug. 29.(KTIV)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The trial date for a Nebraska teenager accused of having an illegal abortion has been moved.

Celeste Burgess, 18, was in Madison County Court again Monday morning.

According to court documents, Burgess waived her right to a speedy trial and her Nov. 14 trial date has been pushed back to Jan. 10, 2023.

Burgess is accused of taking pills to abort her 29-week-old baby, setting the fetus on fire and then disposing of the body in a field north of town when she was 17 years old.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD on the scene of a deadly multi-car crash in Northwest Omaha.
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
Omaha man killed after crashing motorcycle into mailbox
A shooting at an Omaha lounge injured one person
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge
Incarcerated man found unresponsive, dies in custody of Douglas County Department of Corrections

Latest News

Power outage affects north central Omaha residents
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two in separate pursuits
Omaha gas prices fluctuate, have risen in recent weeks
Man tries stealing two motorcycles from Harley-Davidson