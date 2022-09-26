Trial pushed to January for Nebraska teen accused of having illegal abortion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The trial date for a Nebraska teenager accused of having an illegal abortion has been moved.

Celeste Burgess, 18, was in Madison County Court again Monday morning.

According to court documents, Burgess waived her right to a speedy trial and her Nov. 14 trial date has been pushed back to Jan. 10, 2023.

Burgess is accused of taking pills to abort her 29-week-old baby, setting the fetus on fire and then disposing of the body in a field north of town when she was 17 years old.

