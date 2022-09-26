Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly mornings lead to mild afternoons all week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many of us are in the 40s this morning so be sure to grab a coat as you head out the door. This chilly morning will turn into another great afternoon with highs in the 70s likely.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Thankfully it won’t be all that windy today with gusts up near 20 mph likely to be the worst we deal with.

wind Today
wind Today(WOWT)

More of the same is likely all week long with lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s. This is the fall weather that many claim we skip right over each year!

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
Omaha man killed after crashing motorcycle into mailbox
OPD on the scene of a deadly multi-car crash in Northwest Omaha.
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
A shooting at an Omaha lounge injured one person
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge
Incarcerated man found unresponsive, dies in custody of Douglas County Department of Corrections

Latest News

Tropical Storm Ian
More weather balloons going up to help forecast Hurricane Ian
Quiet pattern
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Quiet weather pattern for the work week
Jaret's 6 First Alert Forecast: Windy and mild weather continues Sunday
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Windy and mild weather continues Sunday
Sunday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm & windy fall weather for Sunday as well