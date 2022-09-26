Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly mornings lead to mild afternoons all week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many of us are in the 40s this morning so be sure to grab a coat as you head out the door. This chilly morning will turn into another great afternoon with highs in the 70s likely.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully it won’t be all that windy today with gusts up near 20 mph likely to be the worst we deal with.

wind Today (WOWT)

More of the same is likely all week long with lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s. This is the fall weather that many claim we skip right over each year!

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

