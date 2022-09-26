Public hearings announced for Nebraska Voter ID, Minimum Wage ballot initiatives

(KOLN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Public hearings on two ballot initiatives have been announced.

Two initiatives will be on Nebraska’s general election ballot this November.

The Voter ID Amendment, known as Initiative Measure 432, would require Nebraska residents to present a valid ID to vote in the state.

The Minimum Wage Statute, known as Initiative Measure 433, would raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen, has announced three public hearings on the two initiatives will take place throughout October.

“The purpose of the meetings is to educate citizens and the media on the initiatives prior to the elections,” Evnen said.

There will be hearings in each of the state’s three Congressional Districts in Lincoln, Omaha and North Platte.

Lincoln’s hearing will be Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Nebraska State Capitol, Hearing Room 1525 located at 1445 K Street.

The Minimum Wage hearing will be from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Voter ID hearing will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Omaha’s hearing will be Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Thompson Alumni Center in Bootstrapper Hall located at 6705 Dodge Street.

The Voter ID hearing will be from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Minimum Wage hearing will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

North Platte’s hearing will be Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Mid-Plains Community College South Campus in the McDonald Belton Theater located at 601 West State Farm Road.

The Minimum Wage hearing will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the Voter ID hearing will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

