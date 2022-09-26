Power outage affects north central Omaha residents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A power outage has impacted more than 1,000 people, according to OPPD.

OPPD says a power outage began at 12:52 p.m. and has affected 1,121 customers in north central Omaha.

The outage is roughly from 88th to 108th Streets, and Bedford Avenue to Hamilton Street.

OPPD says crews are investigating the cause and working to restore power.

