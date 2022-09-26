Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing.

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday at City View Apartments near south 22nd and St. Mary’s Avenue.

According to officers at the scene, the 43-year-old victim is a tenant there and received a cut on the leg.

They say the person responsible was staying with the tenant and apparently ran from the scene.

