Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing

An overnight stabbing injured one person
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing.

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday at City View Apartments near south 22nd and St. Mary’s Avenue.

According to officers at the scene, the 43-year-old victim is a tenant there and received a cut on the leg.

They say the person responsible was staying with the tenant and apparently ran from the scene.

