Omaha gas prices fluctuate, have risen in recent weeks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a trend of falling prices over the summer, Omaha gas prices have risen in the past few weeks.

According to GasBuddy price reports, Omaha’s average gas price has risen to $3.70 per gallon Monday.

Just two weeks ago, Omaha gas prices were roughly 23 cents cheaper.

The cheapest gas in Omaha as of Sunday was priced at $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive was $4.29 per gallon.

According to AAA, the average gas price across Nebraska is $3.60 per gallon as of Monday morning.

The national average gas price is $3.72 per gallon and has swayed far less than on the regional scale in Omaha. Two weeks ago the national average gas price was $3.71, according to AAA.

GasBuddy reports show neighboring areas have fluctuating gas prices.

Lincoln gas prices average at $3.59, down 3 cents in the last week.

Iowa prices statewide average at $3.62, up 15.5 cents in the last week.

“One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Prices could continue to fluctuate, depending on several factors.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career. A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states - and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out.”

