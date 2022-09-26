Omaha celebrates loved ones with Down syndrome at annual festival

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday afternoon, thousands from around the metro gathered at Werner Park to celebrate their family and friends who are touched by Down syndrome at the 21st annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk.

“My youngest daughter is Ella, she is almost four years old, and we are just celebrating her and everybody else that has Down syndrome,” says Serenity Raver, who has come to the event four years in a row.

The event, hosted by the Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands, invites families and friends to create teams to help raise funds for the organization and set up tailgating tents in the Werner Park parking lot during the event.

This year, more than 120 teams signed up, each of them sporting t-shirts dedicated to their loved one with Down syndrome.

“Everybody needs love, and we need to ‘Ella-vate above hate,’” Raver says while pointing out her shirt. “There’s so much hate in the world and we just don’t need that.”

This is the second year in a row that Raver and her team have been awarded the largest team award, bringing more than 100 friends and family members to the festival.

“I’m pretty excited about that, that we have so much love and support for Ella who is not even four years old yet,” she adds.

The one-mile walk and festival were complete with sensory games, carnival rides, a DJ, and even a parking lot dance party.

Funds raised for the event will help the Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands continue its work in awareness, advocacy, and support.

Families like Raver’s say it also helps to destigmatize and educate.

“They can talk, they can work, they can live on their own, there are just so many different things they can do, and with Ella, we always on focus things she can do instead of things she can’t.”

Before Sunday’s event began, organizers say they beat their $140,000 goal.

“As of this morning we had already surpassed it, I think we were at like $143,000,” says Executive Director Leah Boldt. “That’s so amazing to see the community come out and be so supportive.”

Boltd, too, got involved with the event and organization when she found out her now 10-year-old son has Down syndrome.

“We just really want it to be a day of celebrating, and the awareness piece as well, just to see individuals with Down syndrome with their families and friends and having a great time.”

The event comes just days before the start of Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October.

