Nebraska State Patrol arrests two in separate pursuits

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two pursuits on opposite ends of the state ended with two people arrested.

Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were in pursuits over the weekend in both Lincoln and Douglas Counies.

The first pursuit happened Saturday in Lincoln County.

Troopers received a report that a Dodge Challenger was speeding over 100 mph on I-80 in Dawson County. A trooper in Lincoln County found the Challenger and allegedly clocked it at 132 mph.

NSP says the trooper didn’t pursue due to heavy traffic and instead told another trooper further west. The second trooper saw the Challenger and attempted a traffic stop at the westbound rest area near Sutherland.

The driver of the Challenger allegedly fled, went the wrong way on the rest area entry ramp and went back onto I-80 west. The trooper pursued and another trooper put down stop sticks, stopping the Challenger.

NSP identified the driver as Aaron Abel, 43, of Greenville, Iowa. Abel was arrested without further incident and lodged in Lincoln County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and several traffic violations.

The second pursuit happened Sunday in Omaha.

According to NSP, early Sunday morning a trooper clocked an Infiniti G37 going 123 mph on I-80.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop when the driver of the G37 exited at 72nd Street.

The driver allegedly did not yield and fled to the south. The trooper started to pursue.

Eventually, the driver stopped at 84th and L Streets but allegedly refused to exit the vehicle when asked. The driver then allegedly fled again, heading south on 84th Street before heading to an apartment complex and finally stopping.

NSP identified the driver as Anthony Ceja Ventura, 20, of Omaha. Ventura was arrested without further incident and lodged in Douglas County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.

