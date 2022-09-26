LPD arrests 22-year-old man in relation to Sunday’s fatal shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police charged a 22-year-old man with first-degree murder for their alleged involvement in Sunday’s fatal downtown shooting.

According to LPD, officers were called to the area of 18th and O Streets on a report of a man who had been shot in an alley between 18th Street and Antelope Valley Parkway, south of O Street on Sunday.

Police said they located a man, 33-year-old Robert Brannon and attempted life saving measures. Brannon was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said that the suspect, 22-year-old Jahhrasta S. Fletcher, was seen on surveillance and later ran away from the scene.

At around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Fletcher was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

