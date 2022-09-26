La Vista Oolice officer keeps kids busy with soccer

La Vista, NE
La Vista, NE(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman caught a fun interaction between a La Vista police officer and some neighborhood children last week.

Viewer Alma Carter shared the video with WOWT 6 News.

Four officers investigate the scene of a crash at 74th and Harrison in front of The Crestview Townhomes.

One of the officers took on several children with a game of soccer as the scene was wrapping up.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD on the scene of a deadly multi-car crash in Northwest Omaha.
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
Omaha man killed after crashing motorcycle into mailbox
A shooting at an Omaha lounge injured one person
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge
Incarcerated man found unresponsive, dies in custody of Douglas County Department of Corrections

Latest News

Omaha Everyday: UnitedHealthcare
Omaha Everyday: UnitedHealthcare
Hurricane Ian
More weather balloons going up to help forecast Hurricane Ian
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands
Omaha celebrates loved ones with Down syndrome at annual festival