La Vista Oolice officer keeps kids busy with soccer
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman caught a fun interaction between a La Vista police officer and some neighborhood children last week.
Viewer Alma Carter shared the video with WOWT 6 News.
Four officers investigate the scene of a crash at 74th and Harrison in front of The Crestview Townhomes.
One of the officers took on several children with a game of soccer as the scene was wrapping up.
