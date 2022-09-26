Inmate missing from community correctional facility

HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By Press Release
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L). Krista Foley #392770 disappeared today after a preapproved visit to a church in the community.

Krista Foley missing from CCC-L
Krista Foley missing from CCC-L(NDCS)

Foley started her sentence on October 27, 2021. She was sentenced to three years on a charge out of Douglas County for possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. She has a tentative release date of August 28, 2024.

Foley is a 33-year old white woman, 5′ 1″, 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD on the scene of a deadly multi-car crash in Northwest Omaha.
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
Omaha man killed after crashing motorcycle into mailbox
A shooting at an Omaha lounge injured one person
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge
Incarcerated man found unresponsive, dies in custody of Douglas County Department of Corrections

Latest News

Omaha Everyday: UnitedHealthcare
Omaha Everyday: UnitedHealthcare
La Vista, NE
La Vista Oolice officer keeps kids busy with soccer
Hurricane Ian
More weather balloons going up to help forecast Hurricane Ian
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands
Omaha celebrates loved ones with Down syndrome at annual festival