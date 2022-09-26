Fire at Hanscom Park destroys gazebo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park.

The fire happened around 6 a.m. and a video shows a pile of burned/blackened remnants. The gazebo is decades old and the scene of many wedding and graduation photos.

It was set to get a new floor this fall. Now it needs to be completely rebuilt.

Firefighters also put out a fire that had been intentionally set on a nearby brush pile and tall grasses were also set on fire and set up to look like torches.

There’s no description of the arsonist at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Arson Hotline.

