Fire at Hanscom Park destroys gazebo

There’s no description of the arsonist at this time.
Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park.

The fire happened around 6 a.m. and a video shows a pile of burned/blackened remnants. The gazebo is decades old and the scene of many wedding and graduation photos.

It was set to get a new floor this fall. Now it needs to be completely rebuilt.

Firefighters also put out a fire that had been intentionally set on a nearby brush pile and tall grasses were also set on fire and set up to look like torches.

There’s no description of the arsonist at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Arson Hotline.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD on the scene of a deadly multi-car crash in Northwest Omaha.
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
Omaha man killed after crashing motorcycle into mailbox
A shooting at an Omaha lounge injured one person
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge
Incarcerated man found unresponsive, dies in custody of Douglas County Department of Corrections

Latest News

Nebraska doctors fear the flu will make a comeback
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: In fight over vaccines, flu could surge
6 News On Your Side: In fight over vaccines, flu could surge
WOWT Hanson Park gazebo destroyed by arson
Hanson Park gazebo destroyed by arson
WOWT Building damage by rental truck in Beaver Lake
Building damage by rental truck in Beaver Lake