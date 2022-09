OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead and three more are hurt after a wreck Sunday near 156th and Maple.

At least three cars were involved in the accident that happened just after 4p.m.

Omaha Police are on the scene investigating and rereouting traffic in the area.

The deceased victim has not been identified yet.

This story will be updated.

