Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly mornings in store this work week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cool fall weather hangs on this work week and our morning lows will also take a dip! Plan on several chilly starts in the 40s as the week goes on... a few 30s possible for some!

Tuesday morning will be just about a repeat of what we felt out the door Monday. We’ll drop to the mid 40s under mainly clear skies for E Nebraska and W Iowa.

Tuesday morning lows (wowt)

The day will offer plenty of sun and a warm up to the mid 70s by the afternoon with on and off breezes. Gusts will reach as high as 15-20 mph.

Tuesday forecast (wowt)

The weather pattern will stay consistent through Friday as a ridge of high pressure migrates from our SW to our E through the week. This will keep highs in the 70s, sunny skies and cool mornings around all week.

Our coolest morning will be Wednesday with a drop to the low 40s in the Metro and areas to the W... western and central Iowa will reach down to the 30s coming close to the frost threshold. It won’t hurt to protect sensitive plants in those areas Tuesday night.

Wednesday morning lows (wowt)

The ridge begins to travel E by the end of the week and will allow more cloud cover to move in by the weekend. We’ll likely stay dry until the start of next work week when the ridge breaks down... that’s when our next chance for rain arrives.

Next 5 days (wowt)

