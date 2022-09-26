Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly mornings in store this work week

Emily's Monday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cool fall weather hangs on this work week and our morning lows will also take a dip! Plan on several chilly starts in the 40s as the week goes on... a few 30s possible for some!

Tuesday morning will be just about a repeat of what we felt out the door Monday. We’ll drop to the mid 40s under mainly clear skies for E Nebraska and W Iowa.

Tuesday morning lows
Tuesday morning lows(wowt)

The day will offer plenty of sun and a warm up to the mid 70s by the afternoon with on and off breezes. Gusts will reach as high as 15-20 mph.

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(wowt)

The weather pattern will stay consistent through Friday as a ridge of high pressure migrates from our SW to our E through the week. This will keep highs in the 70s, sunny skies and cool mornings around all week.

Our coolest morning will be Wednesday with a drop to the low 40s in the Metro and areas to the W... western and central Iowa will reach down to the 30s coming close to the frost threshold. It won’t hurt to protect sensitive plants in those areas Tuesday night.

Wednesday morning lows
Wednesday morning lows(wowt)

The ridge begins to travel E by the end of the week and will allow more cloud cover to move in by the weekend. We’ll likely stay dry until the start of next work week when the ridge breaks down... that’s when our next chance for rain arrives.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD on the scene of a deadly multi-car crash in Northwest Omaha.
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
Omaha man killed after crashing motorcycle into mailbox
A shooting at an Omaha lounge injured one person
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge
Incarcerated man found unresponsive, dies in custody of Douglas County Department of Corrections

Latest News

Hurricane Ian
More weather balloons going up to help forecast Hurricane Ian
Monday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly mornings lead to mild afternoons all week
Quiet pattern
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Quiet weather pattern for the work week
Jaret's 6 First Alert Forecast: Windy and mild weather continues Sunday
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Windy and mild weather continues Sunday