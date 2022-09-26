Authorities looking for missing Lincoln inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate went missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared Sunday after she went to a preapproved church visit.

At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to attend school and religious services. They can also have work opportunities without direct supervision.

The Department of Correctional Services says Foley is five-feet-and-one-inch tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Krista Foley , 33 (Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Foley was sentenced to three years for possession of a weapon by a prohibited person out of Douglas County. She started her sentence on Oct. 27, 2021. She has a tentative release date of Aug. 28, 2024.

