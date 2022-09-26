Authorities looking for missing Lincoln inmate

(Source: MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate went missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared Sunday after she went to a preapproved church visit.

At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to attend school and religious services. They can also have work opportunities without direct supervision.

The Department of Correctional Services says Foley is five-feet-and-one-inch tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Krista Foley , 33
Krista Foley , 33(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Citizens are asked to contact the Nebraska State Patrol or the local authorities if they know where Schrage is.

Foley was sentenced to three years for possession of a weapon by a prohibited person out of Douglas County. She started her sentence on Oct. 27, 2021. She has a tentative release date of Aug. 28, 2024.

